Canara Bank introduces payroll account

April 04, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The product comes with multiple features, including free term life insurance, insta overdraft, free personal air accident insurance cover

Canara Bank has introduced a premium payroll account designed to meet all banking requirements of its salaried customers. The product comes with multiple features, including free term life insurance, insta overdraft, free personal air accident insurance cover. K. Satyanarayana Raju, MD&CEO, Canara Bank, said, ”This new premium service will be available to all salaried customers in all our branches across the country.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

