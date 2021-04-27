Canal work: Activist alleges large-scale scam

MYSURU

27 April 2021 00:23 IST

Sand and gravel extraction from a village not existing on the map, presentation of bills for repairs not required or carried out, and the claiming of funds by showing a completion report within three days of issuance of work order...

These are some of the allegations that find mention in a two-volume file of 570 pages submitted to the Lokayukta and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) by an activist belonging to the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.

Though the complaint was filed in March and there are allegations of fraud to the tune of crores of rupees, the activist, Nage Gowda, says the authorities were yet to take cognisance of it or initiate any action. He has also drawn the attention of the Governor, the Chief Secretary, and other officials in the bureaucracy to what he suspects to be a scam.

“I have lodged complaints with the departments concerned, the Lokayukta, the ACB, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., and the Chief Secretary of the State along with documentary evidence,” says Mr. Gowda.

Citing specific cases, he says that the construction of a retaining wall and repair of the sluice canal of Hosaholalu Dodda Kere were ostensibly undertaken within a few days of a flash flood in K.R. Pet, and the value of the works was pegged at around ₹2.7 crore.

Furnishing various documents, he says that the flooding took place on October 21, 2019, as per the records, and the repair work was approved on January 28, 2020. The estimate received technical approval on March 27, 2020, and the order was issued the same day. But what is intriguing is that the completion report pertaining to the work was issued by the contractors on March 31, 2020. Mr. Gowda has sought an inquiry into how a work of such nature could be completed within three days.

In addition to this, there are seven other works pertaining to canal repair for which bills to the tune of ₹3.8 crore have been passed, though in reality none of them were damaged in the rains, according to Mr. Gowda.

With regard to lift irrigation works in Godehosahalli, of Kikkeri taluk in Mandya, he says the cost of the project was pegged at ₹212 crore. Though ₹10.36 crore was released on December 21, 2019, to the contractor as advance payment towards mobilisation expenses, Mr. Gowda alleges that there was no proof of any work being undertaken so far.

With regard to the modernisation of canals in K.R. Pet, Mr. Gowda says the authorities, while approving the work, had stated that the gravel for the canal works was extracted from Chowdalli village in the taluk. But there is no village by that name and hence an inquiry is necessary to ascertain the veracity of the claims being made by the department officials and the contractors, he says.