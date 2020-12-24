Canada’s Toronto Zoo to collaborate with Mysuru zoo

Central Zoo Authority mediating the collaboration which is expected to be for five years

The century-old Mysuru zoo is going global. For the first time ever, it is getting into a collaboration with a reputed international zoo for sharing of expertise in animal welfare and captive animal management besides supporting conservation strategies.

It is all set to partner with Toronto Zoo, the largest in Canada, and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) is mediating the international partnership. An MoU in this regard is expected to be signed soon.

Thanks to its impressive track record in animal management and captive breeding, Mysuru zoo has been identified for the partnership, expected to be for a period of five years.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni told The Hindu that the partnership is expected to become a reality soon. The zoo keepers from Mysuru can visit Toronto Zoo and develop skills in animal keeping and other practices. Conservation education, exchange of staff, and sharing of veterinary practices are among the goals of the partnership. “Initially, the collaboration was limited for three years. Now there are plans to extend the partnership to five years.”

One of the reasons for the CZA choosing the Mysuru zoo for the tie-up is its reputation. The best practices, vast collection of animal and bird species, impeccable record in captive breeding of endangered species and other zoo management aspects and the size of the zoo are the strong points leading to the collaboration.

Toronto Zoo is known for conservation breeding and for captive breeding of rhinoceros and strong in using technology in zoo management. “We could learn from them and it can learn from us. I’m sure it will help both,” Mr.Kulkarni felt.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mysuru zoo struck yet another major international animal exchange programme to make it one of the country’s valued zoos for housing exotic species of animals and birds.

After the African cheetahs that arrived from South Africa and becoming the zoo’s star attraction, it’s the turn of orangutans. The zoo management has struck an animal exchange deal with the Singapore Zoo. The latter has agreed to spare a pair of orangutans. Once displayed, the Mysuru zoo will become the country’s lone zoo to house them. An orangutan housed at Nandankanan zoo in Odisha died last year.

The Mysuru zoo became the second Indian zoo to house African cheetahs, the fastest land animal, as it got a male and two females from the Ann Van Dyk Cheetah Centre, a cheetah conservation centre in South Africa, in August this year.