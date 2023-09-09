September 09, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Criticising the Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sport Udhayanidhi Stalin for comparing Sanatana Dharma to dengue and malaria, Sri Ram Sene State president Gangadhar Kulkarni said Mr. Stalin, who talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma from the society, has to eradicate it from his own family.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Saturday, Mr. Kulkarni said that Mr. Stalin’s father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his mother Durga are also followers of Sanatana Dharma. “Can Udhayanidhi Stalin eradicate Sanatana Dharma from his home,” he questioned.

Mr. Kulkarni, mentioning several instances said that Mr. Udhayanidhi’s mother Durga Stalin is a follower of Hindu rituals and practices. Recently, she offered a gold crown valued to be ₹14 lakh to Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

Mr. Udhaynidhi, whose family members were involved in the 2G spectrum scam-related money laundering case, has no moral right to comment about the Sanatana Dharma.

