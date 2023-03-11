Can the BJP turn the tide in Southern Karnataka?

March 11, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Mysuru

One of the Vijay Sankalpa Yatras of the BJP criss-crossing election-bound Karnataka is presently winding its way through the southern districts of the State – Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, and Hassan –that have historically remained lukewarm, at best, in its response to the overtures of the saffron party and proved to be its Achilles heel.

With the party leadership identifying southern Karnataka, particularly Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Ramanagara, and Bengaluru Rural districts as the weakest link in its efforts to secure a majority on its own in the Assembly, the BJP appears to have increased its focus and energies on the region.

The BJP is keen to build a tempo for its poll campaign in Mandya using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Sunday, that comes two days after actor-turned Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh expressed her support to the party.

In the past, barring stray victories, the BJP had found itself stacked against heavy odds in successive elections in this Vokkaliga heartland. Concerted efforts have been made by the party to reach out to the community in the run-up to the elections, significant among them being installation of a massive Kempe Gowda statue at the Bengaluru International Airport, which was unveiled by the Prime Minister.

Three-cornered contest

Notwithstanding the grandstanding by its leaders, the saffron party will face an uphill task in its efforts to breach the bastions of influence traditional rivals Janata Dal (S) and Congress enjoy in the region. Unlike most other parts of the State, where it has to lock horns with the Congress, the BJP will also have to contend with a vibrant Janata Dal (S) here.

Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda’s decision to remain in the Janata Dal (S) has belied the BJP’s hopes of a “big ticket” entry to the party fold, which could have given it the much-needed shot in the arm ahead of the Assembly elections. Speculations are also rife that Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, BJP MLA for K.R. Pet, is also considering a proposal to quit the party and contest the elections on Congress ticket.

However, the decision of Kollegal MLA N. Mahesh --- who had won the 2019 Assembly elections as a BSP candidate --- to identify himself with the BJP comes as a consolation in Chamarajanagar district.

Modi blitzkrieg

Now, soon after the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, launched by BJP president J.P. Nadda on March 1 at M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar district, passed through the Vokkaliga-dominated districts of Mysuru, Mandya, and Hassan, the Prime Minister is set to visit Mandya. He will not only inaugurate the much-publicised 10-lane expressway, but also address a public rally at Gejjalagere in the district and hold a grand roadshow in Mandya on Sunday.

However, an immediate challenge before the BJP is identifying winnable candidates in many of the Assembly constituencies in these crucial South Karnataka districts. Though a BJP leader said there were aspirants in almost all the constituencies, the senior leadership should have permitted them to begin campaigning early so that they can get a head start over their rivals.