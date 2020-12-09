Can senior citizens get pension without stepping out: High Court

The High Court of Karnataka has asked the State government to clarify whether those entitled to pension from the government can receive it without going out of their homes.

The court also asked the government to submit the procedure followed to extend pension in view of the COVID-19 pandemic as a Government of India advisory had asked senior citizens above the age of 65 with co-morbidities to stay at home except for essential and health purposes.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by the Akhila Karnataka Vyyovrudhara Okkoota, an organisation working for the social security, health security, and food security of the elderly in the State.

It was stated in the petition that many senior citizens were not getting their pension regularly under the Sandhya Suraksha Yojana and the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme since January this year. The petitioners also complained about the non-revision of pension for senior citizens.