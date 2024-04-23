GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Can Congress give guarantee of Cauvery water to Mandya, asks Kumaraswamy

April 23, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and Mandya JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress government for what he called “misleading” the people in the name of guarantee schemes and asked whether it can give a “guarantee” of Cauvery water to the people of Mandya.

Addressing a rally at Belakavadi village in Malavalli taluk during his election campaign, he said the Congress was seeking votes primarily in the name of guarantee schemes. Paddy and sugarcane crops have gone dry in Mandya for what he called “artificial water shortage” created by the government in Mandya, he charged.

He accused the Congress government of doing “injustice” to the people of Mandya with regard to Cauvery water. Mr. Kumaraswamy also accused the Congress government of not looking after the interests of the people of Karnataka on the Cauvery issue and joining hands with a party at the national level that is opposed to the Mekedatu project.

He said the Congress must make sincere efforts to persuade those opposing the Mekedatu project and get objections cleared. “If the Congress succeeds in its attempts, I will pursue the matter with the Centre. It will be my responsibility,” he maintained.

“Instead of launching permanent works, the Congress is creating programmes that misguide the people. The Congress is an opportunist,” he alleged.

Mr. Kumaraswamy campaigned in K.R. Nagar and Maddur earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Janata Dal - Secular

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.