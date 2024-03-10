Can BJP not live as per Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution, asks Congress

March 10, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Congress in Karnataka has charged the BJP of planning to change the Constitution and questioned whether the saffron party canot live as per Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution.

This follows the statement of BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde, who allegedly said at a party rally in Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district that the BJP would need a majority of 400 seats in the Parliament to “change” the Constitution. He was addressing the rally on Saturday, March 9.

In a post on X, the Karnataka Congress attacked the BJP’s repeated attempts to meddle with the Constitution. “The BJP MP who had earlier said, “We have come to change the Constitution”, has now said “We will amend the Constitution”. What is the true intention behind the statement of MP Anant Kumar Hegde who went from “changing” to “amending”? Is constitutional amendment an election issue for the BJP? Is it an issue to be discussed on the streets? Is the motive behind the “amendment” statement, to actually “change” it? Why does the BJP always create an issue out of the Constitution? Are members of the BJP unable to live under the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar?” the tweet said.

“Though we have a majority in the Lok Sabha, we do not have enough seats to change the Constitution. Similarly, we do not have a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha. We will need enough seats in both the Houses to change the Constitution. It needs to be changed as the Congress has filled unwanted things in the Constitution,” Mr. Hegde is reported to have said.

