Can Artificial Intelligence help in delivering speedy justice needs a thought, says KSLU Vice-Chancellor

July 27, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) C. Basavaraju has emphasised the need for the legal fraternity to ponder over how best Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be adopted in the country’s legal system to ensure speedy delivery of justice.

He was inaugurating an International Symposium on “Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence: Ethico-Legal Perspective” organised by KLE Society’s Gurusiddappa Kotambri (GK) Law College in association with Hyderabad-based Global Academy of Law-Tech Education and Research (GALTER), in Hubballi on Thursday.

Elaborating on the usage and benefits of AI in various fields, Prof. Basavaraju, however, felt that, along with its benefits, AI has several negative aspects as well that require to be taken into consideration before adopting it.

“While we have already seen AI tools being adopted in the existing judicial system by young advocates, what is required is a strong regulatory mechanism to prevent the misuse of the technology. And, for the purpose, we need a strong IT law,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that with the advent of technology, human beings have reached a stage wherein it has become difficult to survive without technology.

“We live in an era of technological revolution. However, the moot question is whether human beings control technology or technology is controlling human beings. While technology can’t be allowed to enslave human beings, it also raises a pertinent question of how to regulate technologies like AI. This apart, the advent of technology has made us think whether it can be used to find solutions to grave issues such as poverty, terrorism, unemployment and to bring in improvement in healthcare,” he said.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Registrar of KLE Technological University Basavaraj Anami spoke on how computers and now AI have permeated the human society. He also raised the issue of how privacy is being invaded by technology and the need for regulating technology.

Founder-director of GALTER M.K. Bhandari made the introductory remarks. And, the brochures of GALTER were released by the guests.

Convenor of the symposium Sharada G. Patil, coordinator S.M. Hullur and principal Dnyaneshwar P. Chouri were present.

Sessions

Subsequently, delivering a talk on “Blockchain-Ethico Legal Aspects”, solicitor and barrister practising in the Supreme Court of New South Wales and High Court of Australia Chandrika Subramaniyan threw light on the contentious issues of regulation, fixing accountability, smart contracts and other practical legal issues.

Speaking on “AI and Ethico Legal Concerns”, Prof. Bhandari referred to the issues of unemployment, inequality caused by AI, its behavioural impact on human society, protection against mistakes committed by machines and others.

Delivering a talk on “Regulation of Cryptocurrencies and Exchanges” through the virtual mode, tech writer and advocate from Nigeria Amana Alkali gave updates to students on the latest and upcoming regulations across the globe.

The resource persons answered queries from students of various law colleges.

Director of IMSR Rajendraprasad H. and Yerriswamy T. From KLE Institute of Technology chaired the technical sessions.

