Campus placements in Mysuru exceed expectations indicating economic buoyancy

Camps placements in some of the engineering colleges in Mysuru have exceeded expectations in the current cycle of recruitments reinforcing the view of buoyancy of the economy.

Though a few U.S.-based companies did withdraw offers hinting at a slowdown or the onset of recession, the student community has not felt the pinch as they were covered by alternative offers.

At Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, apart from the regular recruitment of students from IT-related streams even students from mechanical and civil were recruited in large numbers. ‘’The 2023 cycle of recruitment has witnessed a steady stream of manufacturing and construction companies picking up fresh graduates apart from mass recruiting software companies who are into IT hiring,” said Pradeep Manjunath, placement officer of SJCE, Mysuru. This year, nearly 250 companies visited SJCE and close to 800 students have been recruited, he added.

At Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), over 500 students have received job offers during the current cycle of recruitment and over 250 companies have visited the college so far. ‘’Some students have received multiple offers and if that is taken into account 650 job offers have been made to nearly 700 students of the college,” said B. Sadashivegowda, principal of VVCE.

Students from IT and IT-related streams are in high demand but those from core engineering streams like mechanical and electrical too have been recruited by product-based and manufacturing companies. The packages too are higher than what was on offer last year, said Mr. Sadashivegowda

At National Institute of Engineering, the scenario is similar and out of 780 students who evinced interest in campus placements, 750 have already been placed. ‘’We are confident of maintaining our track record of 100% placement,” said Harshith Divakar, Head, Training and Placements, NIE. More than 350 companies have visited the campus for recruitment and the packages are so impressive that not many are keen to opt for higher studies, he added. Though there are hints of recession in the U.S. bulk of NIE recruiters were product-based companies from India and the highest offer for an India-location is ₹56 lakh per annum, said Mr. Divakar.

GSSS Institute of Engineering & Technology for Women had reasons to be euphoric as it recorded the highest placements for the 2023 outgoing batch students. In all, 112 companies visited the college and more than 725 job offers were made with high pay, said Mahadeva Prasad, Head, Training and Placement. The highest package offered is ₹20 lakh and the average salary has seen a jump of 25%, he added.

A net impact of mass recruitment is that there are few takers for PG seats for ME and M.Tech in engineering colleges though some of the students have preferred to go abroad for higher studies with the U.S. being the preferred destination. But colleges aver that there are hints of recession in the U.S. which is affecting the companies in India and recruitment exercise may be delayed for the outgoing students of the 2024 batch depending on how the slowdown pans out.

