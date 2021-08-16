Hassan

16 August 2021 18:38 IST

The Department of Social Work in Kuvempu University will hold a campus interview for graduates and post-graduates in social work on the campus on August 17. Sahyadri Community Development and Women Empowerment Society (SCODWES) will take part in the programme to recruit for the posts of community organisers (10 posts) and community supervisors (five posts).

In a press release issued on Monday, .A.Rame Gowda, chairperson of the department, said the candidates with BSW and MSW degrees could take part in the campus interview. Those in the final year of the courses could also attend. Several students from universities in the State had already registered their names for the event. However, those who have not can walk in, he said.

The candidates have to carry original certificates along with a set of photocopies, besides a resume and two copies of passport size photos. For further details, they can call 9739244374 or 9916667262.

Advertising

Advertising