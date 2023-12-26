ADVERTISEMENT

Camps to resolve Gruha Lakshmi grievances from Dec. 27 to 29

December 26, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Camps will be held at all Gram Panchayat offices in Mysuru district from December 27 to 29 to resolve the grievances of the public with regard to Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

A statement from the Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat said the camps will be held between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from December 27 to 29.

Gruha Lakshmi is among the ‘guarantee schemes’ of the State Government that is aimed at providing ₹2,000 per month to the women head of the family.

The camp will help resolve grievances of the beneficiaries with regard to technical issues including bank related matters, linking of Aadhar numbers to bank accounts, opening of new bank accounts, updating of E-KYC, examining the status of Gruha Lakshmi applications and finding a solution to other problems pertaining to Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

The CEO of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, in a press statement, has urged the general public to make use of the opportunity.

