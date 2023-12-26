GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Camps to resolve Gruha Lakshmi grievances from Dec. 27 to 29

December 26, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Camps will be held at all Gram Panchayat offices in Mysuru district from December 27 to 29 to resolve the grievances of the public with regard to Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

A statement from the Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat said the camps will be held between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from December 27 to 29.

Gruha Lakshmi is among the ‘guarantee schemes’ of the State Government that is aimed at providing ₹2,000 per month to the women head of the family.

The camp will help resolve grievances of the beneficiaries with regard to technical issues including bank related matters, linking of Aadhar numbers to bank accounts, opening of new bank accounts, updating of E-KYC, examining the status of Gruha Lakshmi applications and finding a solution to other problems pertaining to Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

The CEO of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, in a press statement, has urged the general public to make use of the opportunity.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.