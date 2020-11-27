CAMPCO’s arecanut, pepper to be available on Amazon

Having seen good response for its chocolate products on Amazon, the Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Ltd. (CAMPCO) will shortly make available packets of arecanut and pepper on the e-commerce website.

CAMPCO Managing Director (in-charge) H.M. Krishna Kumar said they will have one kg packets of arecanut and 200 gm packets of pepper. “We see good demand on Amazon for arecanut and pepper. The demand is more from people in North India. We are trying to explore this market as we have quality arecanut and pepper,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said work on art work for these consumer packets is underway. CAMPCO is applying for FSSAI registration. “We hope to make these packets available by the end of December,” he said. After studying the response, CAMPCO will explore selling these packets on other e-commerce websites.

Popular product

Chocolates and other cocoa-based products of CAMPCO has been featured on Amazon since October 23.

The popular among the products sold is the ‘Winner’ drinking chocolate powder. “We started with sale of products worth ₹2,500 per day. Now, it has doubled and we are selling products worth ₹4,500,” he said.

As part of the “Vocal for Local” campaign, CAMPCO is supporting making of swadeshi chocolates in a big way. “There is good market for homemade chocolates. We will provide skill of making such chocolates and provide entrepreneurs the raw material they need.” Mr. Kumar said they are providing farmers the know-how of fermenting cocoa beans, which will fetch good price.

The total production of CAMPCO chocolate factory in Puttur has touched 15,956.06 tonnes of which 11,652.91 tonnes is produced for CAMPCO brand. Chocolates worth ₹224 crore has been sold, which includes export of 1,507 tonnes worth ₹22.81 crore.