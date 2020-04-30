CAMPCO to procure five quintals of arecanut from May 4

In extended relief to farmers, the Central Arecanut and Cooca Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru will purchase three more quintals of ‘chali’ variety of arecanut (white arecanut) from its members from May 4, according to its president S.R. Satishchandra.

The procurement quantity will be enhanced from two quintals to five quintals per member from Monday, he said in a statement on Thursday.

It is due to the constant requests from farmers. “The cooperative is striving hard to protect the interests of farmers since its inception and will continue to do so,” the president said.

The cooperative, which resumed arecanut procurement from April 13, had increased its procurement price by ₹5 a kg from April 29.

The prices of ‘hosa adike’ (fresh arrivals) had been increased from ₹250 to ₹255 a kg and the rates of ‘chol’ (old stocks) had been hiked from ₹275 to ₹280 a kg. In all, 30 farmers can sell the produce in a day in a branch. The cooperative presently is purchasing the produce in its 26 direct branches and 15 sub-centres (which are other cooperative societies) in Karnataka and North Kerala.