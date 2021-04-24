Campco to procure arecanut in restricted quantities

Campco Ltd. has said that it will continue to procure arecanut from growers but in restricted quantities, to help them during the current night curfew and weekend curfew season.

A release here said one quintal of arecanut per member would be procured at all branches under token system restricting the number of members to 25 per day till May 4. It was to protect the growers by maintaining stability of arecanut price and keeping in line with norms laid down by the government to combat COVID-19.

Procurement of cocoa beans, however, would continue as being done earlier. Procurement of pepper would be discontinued for the timebeing in all branches.