Campaigning gains momentum in Ranebennur, Hirekerur

With the polling dates fast approaching, campaigning by various party candidates and their respective party leaders has gained momentum in Ranebennur and Hirekerur Assembly segments.

On Wednesday, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the former Minister U.T. Khader of the Congress and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and others canvassed extensively in both the constituencies.

While Mr. Eshwarappa campaigned for BJP candidate B.C. Patil in Aralikatti, Kanavisidgeri and Kodamakki villages, Mr. Siddaramaiah canvassed for B.H. Bannikod in Battikoppa, Koda, Hamsabavi and Chikkerur villages. He even took part in a bike rally.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagadish Shettar and Mr. Khader appealed to the people to vote for their candidates at various places in the Ranebennur Assembly segment.

Addressing a Congress rally in Hirekerur, Mr. Siddaramaiah lambasted disqualified MLA and BJP candidate [Mr. Patil] and sought an answer from him on the reasons for him to join the BJP.

Mr. Patil had earlier said that BJP leaders had offered him money to join the party. Now, he should explain why he had joined that party, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Elaborating on what he had done for the constituency, Mr. Siddaramaiah listed out various steps, including the formation of Rattihalli taluk and the establishment of Sarvajna Development Authority and others.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also accused Mr. Patil of backstabbing the Congress and appealed to the voters to teach him a lesson this time.