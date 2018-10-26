Campaigning gains momentum in Ballari

A woman performing aarathi to Minister D.K. Shivakumar during his visit to one of the wards in Ballari on Thursday to seek votes for the party candidate.

In a keenly contested byelections to the Lok Sabha from Ballari Parliamentary constituency, the campaigning by the arch rivals, the Congress and the BJP, for their respective candidates has been gaining momentum.

If Ministers in the coalition Janata Dal (S)-Congress government, including D.K. Shivakumar, U.T. Khader, Krishna Byre Gowda, and other senior party leaders of Congress launched electioneering at least a week ago to help the party regain its lost glory it enjoyed till 2000, the BJP, whose campaign was hitherto managed by B. Sriramulu alone, stepped up its campaign on Thursday with several party leaders, including Shobha Karandlaje, V. Somanna, Basavaraj Bommai, Raju Gouda, Sanganna Karadi and Ravi Kumar, touring the district.

Mr. Shivakumar, who went round several wards, had a cup of coffee at a wayside coffee shop and also visited a jeans trousers producing unit in Millerpet besides purchasing some jeans trousers himself.

He said that the jeans leg wear unit in Ballari was very famous and steps would be taken to give it a boost to enable generation of more employment opportunities. He also undertook a door-to-door campaign and met the lorry owners association seeking votes for the party candidate V.S. Ugrappa. Dismissing Mr. Sriramulu’s charge that he [Mr. Shivakumar] had come to purchase votes out of fear of losing the byelection, Mr. Shivakumar retorted that the electoral fight was between the Congress and the BJP and not between him and Mr. Sriramulu.

He also said that the trend was in favour of Congress and expressed the confidence of the party winning the byelection.

If Mr. Khader went round some of the wards in the city, Mr. Krishna Byre Gowda campaigned in the Ballari (ST) Assembly segment.

The BJP also stepped up its campaign with several senior party leaders going round the electoral arena. Ms. Karandlaje addressed public meetings in Hosapete and also addressed a party’s women workers meeting in Ballari besides holding press conferences. She expressed the confidence of the party winning both Ballari and Shivamogga Lok Sabha seats with thumping majority and also the Mandya Lok Sabha and Jamkhandi Assembly seats.

Mr. Sriramulu, addressing a series of wayside meetings in Ballari taluk, said that though a large contingent from the Congress, including Ministers, was undertaking the campaign, people of the district would bless the BJP candidate J. Shanta who was sure to win.

Meanwhile, Prajaprabhutva, Samvidhan Bachaoo, headed by senior freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, has extended its support to the Congress candidate. It would also hold a road show in Ballari on October 30 to create awareness among voters about the need to support what it said a secular candidate.