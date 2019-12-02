Campaigning by leaders continues, rain or shine

Top leaders of the ruling BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal (S) campaigned for their candidates in the four Legislative Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru on Sunday, which was the last holiday before bypolls.

In the midst of rains and cold weather, the party workers and leaders undertook door-to-door campaigns and sought the blessings of the voters.

With just three days to go for polling, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa campaigned for party candidate Saravana in Shivajinagar constituency in the early morning.

Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah campaigned in K.R. Puram constituency in Bengaluru North.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, former Ministers K.J. George, Ramalinga Reddy campaigned for M. Narayanaswamy, party candidate and MLC, who is contesting against B.A. Basavaraj of the BJP in K.R. Puram.

Similarly, JD(S) national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda campaigned for the party candidate in Yeshwanthpur constituency on Sunday.

Leaders of all the three parties also campaigned in Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajingar, and Hoskote.