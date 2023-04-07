HamberMenu
Campaign to ’vote out’ BJP launched

Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum fears the party was set to abolish reservation in future.

April 07, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum has launched a campaign to vote out the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections on the grounds that the party was set to abolish reservation in future.

The campaign to ‘‘vote out BJP and safeguard reservation’‘ was launched in the city on Friday and speakers including K.S. Shivaramu, president of the forum, said that the BJP was using reservation as a tool to consolidate its position and tinker with the system to deny social justice to the OBC communities.

Similar views were expressed by other speakers who attended a conclave at a private hotel and passed a resolution that the OBCs should not vote for the BJP.

The forum decided to strengthen the hands of the Congress but it came with a rider that the party should incorporate in its election manifesto their demand to provide 15 per cent reservation in the Legislature and the Parliament for the OBCs.

The forum also sought ₹100 crore for each of the backward classes community development corporations established by the successive governments besides demanding priority to the OBC candidates in allotment of tickets in general elections. D. Thimmaiah, MLC, and other leaders were present.

