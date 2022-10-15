The district administration in Mysuru will launch a campaign to link the voter ID card with Aadhaar card on October 16, November 12 and 20 and December 3 and 4 at the booth level. A target has been set to complete at least 10,000 seedings in each assembly segment.
Campaign to seed voter ID card with Aadhaar card
