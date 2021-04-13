Karnataka

Campaign to promote simple marriages

Considering the adverse impact of extravagant and lavish weddings on the economic lives of people, Sarala Vivaha Jagruthi Abhiyan Samiti, a Bidar-based conglomerate of different social, cultural and religious organisations and individuals, has launched a campaign for promoting simple marriages.

In a release on Monday, the samiti said that the campaign would have multiple activities, including exhibiting hoardings and signages at different traffic and other junctions, seminars and related activities in schools and colleges and signature campaigns.

“The campaign will focus on the importance of simple marriages and the elimination of social evils such as dowry,” it said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2021 12:21:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/campaign-to-promote-simple-marriages/article34306356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY