Campaign to promote simple marriages

Considering the adverse impact of extravagant and lavish weddings on the economic lives of people, Sarala Vivaha Jagruthi Abhiyan Samiti, a Bidar-based conglomerate of different social, cultural and religious organisations and individuals, has launched a campaign for promoting simple marriages.

In a release on Monday, the samiti said that the campaign would have multiple activities, including exhibiting hoardings and signages at different traffic and other junctions, seminars and related activities in schools and colleges and signature campaigns.

“The campaign will focus on the importance of simple marriages and the elimination of social evils such as dowry,” it said.