Campaign to promote exports launched in Mysuru

June 07, 2023 - MYSURU

A campaign titled ‘Are you Export Ready?’ was launched at Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) office premises in Mysuru recently.

In a statement here, MCCI president K.B. Lingaraju said Mysuru was the sixth largest exporter in Karnataka and had exported products worth ₹6,400 crore last year.

While identifying printed circuit boards (PCB), automotive parts, textiles and sugars as the primary merchandise that had been exported, he said tourism and wellness were primary exports in the services sector. “We see that Mysuru has many more potential sectors like handicrafts and sweets to start exports,” he said.

The campaign to promote exports held on the MCCI premises was launched by Nava Ties, a Bengaluru-based trade platform. Its export campaign features a comprehensive evaluation tool to assess the export readiness of new and existing businesses as per the new foreign trade policy, the statement said.

The evaluation is free of charge as Nava Ties targets to support Indian businesses to become exporters. The campaign offers Indian businesses the opportunity to evaluate their export readiness on a 36-point scale, covering all aspects of exporting including regulatory compliance, documentation, certifications, capacity building, logistics, fund availability, marketing and other resources.

Budding exporters, manufacturers, traders, service providers, farmers and other interested people, who want to explore international business can enroll in the campaign by giving a missed call to 079-4105-0727, said the statement.

Satish Kota from Nava Ties said exporting is critical to India’s economic growth and the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 offers many new avenues to an exporter to explore new markets. “Out of the 6.3 Indian MSMEs, only 1 per cent are exporters”, the statement said adding that Nava Ties works with government bodies, trade bodies, farmer produce organisations etc to identify individuals and organisations, who have export potential and prepare them for exports.

