Campaign to promote entrepreneurship among graduates

The Government hopes to create atleast 2,000 new entrepreneurs through a drive being conducted across the State, targeting young graduates.

The Mysuru leg of the drive will be conducted at the Karnataka State Open University auditorium on Thursday and the programme will also be telecast live at select centres in all the six districts coming under the Mysuru division. This includes Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru.

Karnataka Udyog Mitra MD Dodda Basavaraju said this is not a one-off and one-day event but will be sustained through a series of programmes. He said the programme has already been conducted in Bengaluru, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi and is slated to be held in Mangaluru and Tumakuru as well.

Of the hundreds who participate in the programme, they expect about 10,000 to register and participate in a 30-day training session and those who evince interest will be further screened and apprised of the various opportunities and sectors which hold a bright future for budding entrepreneurs.

At the end of the year-long effort the Government hopes to have converted at least 2,000 job seekers into job generators, said Mr. Basavaraju.

Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani will participate and share his views while there will be five motivational talks by experts or entrepreneurs who have succeeded in their respective fields.

The event will be held from 9.30 a.m. and is slated to close at 3.30 p.m.

Kaigarika Adalat

This will be followed by Kaigarika Adalat which is being held in Mysuru division after a gap of nearly 10 years. There are various issues plaguing local industrialists and the adalat is an effort to bring all stakeholders together and try to resolve issues which require inter-departmental coordination.

So far, more than 45 grievances have been listed for resolution but the organisers said they expect more to be listed once the programme commences. ‘’The grievance redressal is a continuous and an ongoing programme within the department and many would have been resolved through correspondence mode’’, said Mr. Basavaraju.