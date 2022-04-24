Campaign to increase farmer enrollment for Kisan Samman Yojana 

In Mysuru, 2,54,935 farmers have availed of the financial benefits of PM Kisan Samman Yojana entailing transfer of ₹6,000 to their individual accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer scheme in four installments. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The district administrations in Mysuru and Mandya have called for increasing the registration and enrollment of farmers for PM Kisan Samman Yojana in the two districts

The scheme is tailor-made for farmers and will enable them to supplement their monetary needs. All banks in the region have also been instructed to distribute Kisan Credit Cards. The fresh enrollment and registrations will be open till April 30.

In Mysuru, 2,54,935 farmers have availed of the financial benefits entailing transfer of ₹6,000 to their individual accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer scheme in four installments.

The Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said this is a Union Government scheme to supplement the farmers short-term requirement and land-owning farmers were eligible for registration.

He said so far over 12.35 crore farmers across the country have registered and also availed Kisan Credit Cards to meet their immediate or short-term financial needs. In Karnataka 58.42 lakh farmers have registered to avail the benefits and in Mysuru, 2,54,935 farmers registered under the scheme.

However, notwithstanding the benefits, a large number of farmers were yet to register for the scheme to avail of the benefits, according to the Deputy Commissioner. The DC said all banks in the region have been instructed to distribute KCCs or Kisan Credit Cards to the eligible farmers as per norms. A campaign is being conducted to increase the enrollment as part of ’Kisan Bhagidari Prathamikta Hamari’ (Farmers’ participation our priority).

According to the authorities, beneficiaries who are yet to secure loans under PM Kisan Samman Yogana can avail of the same from any banks and also register for Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yogana and Atal Pension Scheme during the campaign period. In Mandya, 2,93,200 farmers have enrolled for the schemes so far, the authorities added.

A release said PM-Kisan Samman scheme was initially meant for small and marginal farmers (SMFs) with landholding upto 2 hectares but the scope of the scheme was extended to cover all landholding farmers.

As of February, 2022, benefits under the PM Kisan scheme have been provided to about 11.78 crore farmers across the country and funds amounting to ₹1.82 lakh crore have been released in installment of which ₹1.29 lakh crore was released during the pandemic.