Campaign to create awareness on women’s rights begins

Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota launching a fortnight-long awareness campaign at Polakpalli tanda in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To mark International Women’s Day, the Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota on Monday launched a fortnight-long campaign at Polakpalli tanda in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district to create awareness among women regarding their rights.

Okkoota members Vani Perodi and Saraswati addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi said that the campaign is aimed at creating awareness on women and child-related issues such as protection of girl children from sexual abuse and atrocities against women and children.

Stressing the need for focusing more on rural areas, Ms. Saraswati said that for the first eight days (till Monday next), an awareness drive will be held in taluks where folk songs, street plays and skits will be organised. Women and schoolchildren will be educated about their legal rights.

Awareness campaigns will be held in Kalaburagi city from March 1 to March 6, where members of the Okkoota will visit educational institutions and slum areas.

On March 7, a Women in Black protest will be held at Jagat Circle. The members dressed in black clothes will take out a silent protest march to express their anguish over atrocities.

On March 8, a seminar on “Legal awareness for protection of women rights” will be held at Poojya Basavarajappa Appa Memorial Hall in Kalaburagi.

Ms. Perodi said that the Okkoota, which was floated after the Nirbhaya case in 2012, has been conducting awareness programmes in Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Koppal and Shivamogga for the last nine years. This year, “we have selected Kalaburagi,” she added.