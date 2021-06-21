Campaign launched to sensitise farmers

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil launched a State-wide Farm Campaign aimed at sensitising the farming community about the facilities and benefits being extended to them from the department in Haveri on Monday.

Addressing presspersons after launching the campaign in Haveri on Monday, Mr. Patil said that the objective of the campaign is to spread the message to all farmers in villages. Three-day programmes will be held at the hobli level for the purpose. The campaign is also aimed at emphasising the need for the use of new farm technologies so as to make farming more viable, he said.

The Minister said that adequate publicity has already been given about crop insurance. A crop insurance survey will be held as it had been done last year. He urged farmers to use mobile application to upload details. He said that there is adequate storage of seeds and fertilizers across the State.

Listing out various steps taken by the State government to help farmers, he said that multi-cropping will help farmers increase farm revenue. He also released publicity material, including pamphlets, on the occasion.

Mentioning about the review meeting held by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Patil said that in the wake of a possible flood-like situation in the State in the forthcoming days, officials have been directed to make effective use funds available funds under NDRF and SDRF.