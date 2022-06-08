Campaign launched to make Manasagangotri plastic-free

A drive against plastic usage and a campaign to make Manasagangotri campus plastic-free was launched on Wednesday.

It was inaugurated by G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, and was organised by the Backward Classes Research Scholars Forum.

Prof. Kumar said more students should join hands in such ventures and take part in it to eradicate the scourge of plastic and to make Manasagangotri a plastic-free zone.

He said manufacturing and increase in use of plastic has resulted in environmental imbalance and hence it was imperative to reduce the use of plastic and switch to alternative products. ‘’The movement to make the Manasagangotri campus a plastic-free zone should emerge as a template for similar drives to be held elsewhere’’, said Prof. Kumar who also planted a sapling to mark the occasion.

Environmental activist Bhanu Mohan said that the use of plastic was not only deleterious to environment but was also harmful to humans and hence its usage should be avoided. Calling for a total ban on plastics, she appealed to the students to be more pro-active in conserving environment.

Retired Director of Oriental Research Institute S. Shivarajappa and others were present.