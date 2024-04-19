Campaign launched in support of Congress

April 19, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

A group of progressives led by former Rangayana director Basavalingaiah launched a campaign to strengthen the hands of Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The campaign was launched on Friday and the organisers said that they plan to travel across all taluk centres and in the rural hinterland to urge the people to vote for the Congress candidate M. Lakshman.

“We fear if the BJP returns to power in 2024, this would be the last elections in the country and the Constitution would be replaced,” said Shivaramu, president of OBC Forum.

The campaign will go on till April 24 and people would be urged to contemplate and think before exercising their franchise, he added.

The progressive group comprising writers and artists said that the threat to the socio-economic fabric of the country from the BJP will be highlighted as there was “growing corporatization while the RSS was dividing the communities on religious lines”.

The very future of the constitutional democracy was at stake, said Mr. Basavalingaiah, and sought to contrast this with the pro-people policies of the Congress under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah though the guarantee schemes.

He said there was a threat of the country sliding into autocracy and alleged that it was evident in the 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre with dilution of public institutions that was being made subservient to the government.