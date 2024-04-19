GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Campaign launched in support of Congress

April 19, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Rangayana director Basavalingaiah and others campaigned for Congress in Mysuru on Friday.

Former Rangayana director Basavalingaiah and others campaigned for Congress in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A group of progressives led by former Rangayana director Basavalingaiah launched a campaign to strengthen the hands of Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The campaign was launched on Friday and the organisers said that they plan to travel across all taluk centres and in the rural hinterland to urge the people to vote for the Congress candidate M. Lakshman.

“We fear if the BJP returns to power in 2024, this would be the last elections in the country and the Constitution would be replaced,” said Shivaramu, president of OBC Forum.

The campaign will go on till April 24 and people would be urged to contemplate and think before exercising their franchise, he added.

The progressive group comprising writers and artists said that the threat to the socio-economic fabric of the country from the BJP will be highlighted as there was “growing corporatization while the RSS was dividing the communities on religious lines”.  

The very future of the constitutional democracy was at stake, said Mr. Basavalingaiah, and sought to contrast this with the pro-people policies of the Congress under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah though the guarantee schemes.

He said there was a threat of the country sliding into autocracy and alleged that it was evident in the 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre with dilution of public institutions that was being made subservient to the government.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.