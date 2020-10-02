Campaign launched in five districts to promote WASH

It is aimed at improving health of rural population, save on health expenditure for families, and give protection from COVID-19

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Karnataka Regional Office, has launched Sanitation Literacy Campaign (SLC) to promote literacy on WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) covering rural population in five districts - Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, Hassan and Kalaburagi.

The programme was inaugurated by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, at a function here on Friday. Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Pancahayat Chief Executive Officers of five districts also launched the programme in their respective districts through a video conference.

Mr. Akhtar said that sanitation campaigns would improve health of rural population, save lost man-days due to ill health and save on health expenditure for families and give protection from COVID-19 by increased awareness about sanitation.

Niraj Kumar Verma, Chief General Manager, NABARD Karnataka Regional Office, said the country has made rapid progress in ending open defecation, which was having a huge impact on improving WASH. The need for good hygiene and sanitation, both at community and individual level, has been further necessitated due to the present COVID-19. The SLC campaign would be taken up in districts in a phase-wise manner and would end on January 26, 2021.

It has proposed to conduct SLC across all districts of the State to create mass awareness on good hygiene and sanitation practices.

Under the Swach Bharath Mission, NABARD supported construction of 3.29 crore household toilets by sanctioning ₹15,000 crore and disbursing ₹12,298 crore, said a press release.