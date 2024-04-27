GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Campaign highlighting anti-farmers policies of the BJP will impact election outcome in South Karnataka: KRRS president

Farmers plan similar campaign for the remaining 14 seats that will go to polls on May 7 

April 27, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
KRRS president Badagalpura Nagendra interacting with mediapersons in Mysuru on Saturday.

KRRS president Badagalpura Nagendra interacting with mediapersons in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) president Badagalpura Nagendra in Mysuru on Saturday said that their vigorous campaign highlighting the anti-farmers policies of the BJP, will affect the parliamentary election results in Karnataka.

Speaking to mediapersons Mr. Nagendra said that they had estimated that through the organisation’s network, the KRRS could reach out to a large section of farmers who were convinced that the BJP-led NDA was inimical to the agriculture and farmers.

‘’We not only interacted with local farmers but conducted seminars and held group discussions across different constituencies and the focus was on nine Parliamentary seats out of 14 which went for polls on Friday,” said Mr. Nagendra.

He said that issues related to farmers including the failure of the BJP to implement Dr. Swaminathan’s Committee report on agricultural pricing, amendment to the Land Reforms Act, etc., were highlighted during the discussions with fellow farmers and those who were politically neutral were convinced against voting for the BJP-JD(S), he added.

Farmers have transcended their caste and religious affiliations and have thought as a class and this trend was encouraging, said Mr. Nagendra.

For the next phase of polling in the State to be held on May 7 the KRRS will constitute three teams and spread out to 14 Parliamentary seats in North Karnataka and adopt a similar approach. Groundwork had commenced earlier and the response was encouraging, Mr.Nagendra added.

He pointed out that farmers at the grassroots have already started to engage with fellow farmers on the elections and the KRRS leaders and other personalities will launch a major campaign at Raichur on Sunday.

Reacting to the Centre releasing ₹3,454 crore towards drought relief for Karnataka, the KRRS leader dismissed it as a pittance and condemned the BJP government at the Centre for their imperious attitude towards Karnataka. “The State had sought ₹1,8174 crore towards drought relief but the Centre has released only ₹3,454 crore only. This too has come about after Karnataka approached the Supreme Court and the fight for securing additional relief will continue,” said Mr. Nagendra.

