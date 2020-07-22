Campaign for Shiva templein Ayodhya launched

HUBBALLI

A letter campaign urging the Prime Minister of India to help build a temple for Lord Shiva in Ayodhya was launched here on Wednesday.

The former chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority Lingaraj Patil, Congress office-bearer Rajat Ullagaddimath and president of Sremad Veerashaiva Sadbodhana Samsthe Prakash Bendigeri and others launched the letter campaign at the Srishail Mutt branch in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The samsthe plans to send 1,008 letters to the Prime Minister urging him to build the Shiva Temple in Ayodhya. The organisation has in a release said that recently during excavation in Ayodhya, a Shiva Linga had been found. And, since Lord Ram was a great devotee of Lord Shiva, building a Shiva Temple in Ayodhya would be apt.

The organisation has appealed to people to send letters to the Prime Minsiter urging him to build the Shiva Temple in Ayodhya.