Campaign against Modi is making him stronger: Rajnath

March 02, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Belagavi

All the disinformation campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only making him stronger, Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, said at Nandagad in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Some Congress leaders are trying to discredit Mr. Modi. But the more they try to do that, the more his popularity is growing, he said.

“The Congress is only trying to make false and baseless allegations against Mr. Modi and is using slander to defame him. Some are even going to the extent of wishing him death and saying that his grave is being dug. But they do not realise that the more they talk of such things, their own graves are being dug. Congress is trying to throw dirt on the lotus. But they do not know that lotus thrives in dirt,” he said.

Mr. Singh held road shows in Nandagad and Kittur and addressed two Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra rallies there. He launched the BJP’s Assembly election campaign through the rallies and sought votes for BJP candidates across the State.

He claimed that B.S. Yediyurappa had quit the Chief Ministership due to health issues. Mr. Yediyurappa is a true son of the soil. His decades long service to the State and the party are laudable. The BJP has recognised his services by making him a member of the national parliamentary board, the highest decision making body of the party. However, this is a very small way of showing our gratitude to the great leader, Mr. Singh said.

He said that Karnataka was among the leading States of the country and had the potential to develop further. He asked the people of the State to return BJP to power, as both Mr. Modi and Mr. Yediyurappa wanted to make Karnataka the number one State of south India.

He said that Karnataka is a great State that has a confluence of myth and modernity. “It has a high concentration of defence related industries, which was an encouraging sign. For example, Air India’s agreement to purchase 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus will create several jobs in Karnataka,” Mr. Singh said. It will benefit not only aerospace industries, but also IT companies.

Karnataka has produced great military officers like Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa. His contribution to the nation’s military is legendary. On one occasion, he refused an offer from Pakistan to release his son, saying all Indian prisoners of war were his children. He is another son of the soil from Karnataka we have to remember, the Minister said.

Mr. Singh listed some achievements of the Union government. “South India will soon have three industrial corridors between Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The Mumbai-Bengaluru one will benefit Belagavi too,” he said.

“Rajiv Gandhi, former PM, thought that corruption could never be ended. But Mr. Modi believes it can be ended. He is using digital technology and other measures to achieve this end,” he said.

“The Congress was sceptical of the success of digital payments like UPI. But they have proved to be an unprecedented success. In December alone, India has had 782 crore transactions of over ₹12 lakh crore. Mr. Modi is running the world’s biggest food grain distribution scheme without leakages. His move to provide free vaccines to all saved nearly 40 lakh lives,” he said.

Mr. Singh said that Mr. Modi had detailed plans to provide drinking water to every house and irrigation to every field. Work has already started on those fronts. Piped water is now being given to 11 crore houses, up from just three crore in 2014. All pending irrigation schemes will be completed on time,” Mr. Singh said.

The number of airports in the country have increased to 148 from 74 in 2014. BJP has done in nine years, what Congress was able to do in seven decades, he said. The Minister said that over 3.5 lakh km of road and over 80,000 km of highway were built in nine years.