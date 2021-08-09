Campaign against corruption in politics

The Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, a political party led by Ravi Krishna Reddy, on Sunday, began a 32-day long state-wide campaign urging the corrupt to quit politics (Bhrasthre Rajakarana Bittu Tolagi) at Esuru in Shikaripur taluk. The party chose Esuru to launch the campaign honouring the residents of the village who sacrificed their lives after taking part in the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Activist S.R. Hiremath, writer D.S. Nagabhushan, poet Savita Nagabhushan and others flagged off the campaign. Mr. Hiremath, speaking on the occasion, said thecampaign was necessary to spread awareness among the public about corruption in politics.

A group of KRS members will travel 31 districts in 32 days on bikes. Along the journey, they will visit government offices and spread awareness among the public about their rights and duties and appeal to the fight against corruption. Ravi Krishna Reddy and other office-bearers of the party lead the campaign. The campaign would end at Tumakuru on September 8, said a press release issued by the party.