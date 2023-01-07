Campaign against animal sacrifice during jathras

January 07, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Vishwa Prani Kalyan Mandali (World Animal Welfare Board) has launched a campaign urging the people to eschew animal sacrifice during the jathras in Chamarajanagar district.

Dayanad Swami of the Board, who is spearheading the campaign, appealed to the public to celebrate the jathras in a non-violent manner without shedding blood of the animals. He also said public sacrifice of animals was banned and hence the law should be enforced.

Dayanand Swami said the campaign commenced a few days in the run-up to the Siddapaji jathra at Chikkallur which began on Friday and will go on for a few more days. ‘’Though thousands of animals are sacrificed during the jathra every year there was adequate police presence to prevent the transportation of sacrificial animals which discouraged the public’’, said Dayanand Swami.

Pamphlets and leaflets have been distributed to promote ‘ahimsa’ and this is showing positive results, he added.

‘’This is not an interference in anyone’s food habits but a plea to observe the law of the land and give up animal sacrifice in public places’’, said Dayanand Swami. Besides, there is a court ruling which has to be implemented by the district administration and this is being complied with by the authorities.

He said there are a few more jathras slated to be held in different parts of Chamarajanagar district in the days ahead where there is a tradition of animal sacrifice. ‘’We have created public awareness besides impressing the district administration to prevent such practices to uphold the court ruling’’, he added.

The jathras are slated to be held at Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at BR Hills, Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple at Oddagere, Sri Manteswamy temple at Kurubanakatte and Maramma temple at Shimsha and drive against animal sacrifice has been held in all the places, according to activists who are part of the campaign.