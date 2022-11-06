Camp held to empower citizens through legal awareness in Mysuru

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Legal Services Authority and Mandya district administration in association with the Mandya ZP and other departments conducted a camp to empower citizens through legal awareness in Mandya on Sunday.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge B.G. Rama who inaugurated the programme said citizens tend to be deprived of various benefits of government schemes due to lack of awareness. Hence, she called for shoring up legal awareness so as to empower the public who could claim their rights and avail benefits of government programmes.

She said the government employees in different departments too should not make the public run from pillar to post but should ease public burden by providing proper information. In the absence of information, public tend to repeatedly visit government offices and this should be prevented by providing proper information, said Ms. Rama.

The judge said the district legal services authority has been conducting a slew of programmes to empower the public through information and was functioning across all the districts.

She pointed out that even the NSS units were taking part in such activities to promote public awareness about government schemes and empowering the people. The general secretary of district legal services authority Nalini Kumari and others were present.