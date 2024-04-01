ADVERTISEMENT

Camp elephant found dead in Nagarahole

April 01, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

An elephant belonging to Balle camp in the D.B. Kuppe range of Nagarahole was found dead in the forest on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elephant called Kumaraswamy was around 46 years of age and was in the camp since 2001. It was missing since the last few days as the elephants are left to graze in the forests but Kumaraswamy did not return to the camp.

The carcass of the elephant was discovered when a combing operation was launched to track Kumaraswamy and the forest guards stumbled upon its carcass. Senior officials of Nagarahole reached the spot on receiving the information of Kumaraswamy’s death and the wildlife veterinarians conducted a postmortem.

The authorities said postmortem report indicates that the elephant was suffering from intestinal colic. After ascertaining the cause of death and completion of the procedures, the carcass was left in the wild for other carnivores to feed on as per the forest department norms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

animal / forests

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US