Camp elephant found dead in Nagarahole

April 01, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

An elephant belonging to Balle camp in the D.B. Kuppe range of Nagarahole was found dead in the forest on Monday.

The elephant called Kumaraswamy was around 46 years of age and was in the camp since 2001. It was missing since the last few days as the elephants are left to graze in the forests but Kumaraswamy did not return to the camp.

The carcass of the elephant was discovered when a combing operation was launched to track Kumaraswamy and the forest guards stumbled upon its carcass. Senior officials of Nagarahole reached the spot on receiving the information of Kumaraswamy’s death and the wildlife veterinarians conducted a postmortem.

The authorities said postmortem report indicates that the elephant was suffering from intestinal colic. After ascertaining the cause of death and completion of the procedures, the carcass was left in the wild for other carnivores to feed on as per the forest department norms.