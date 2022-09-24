Camp elephant dies in Bandipur

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU  
September 24, 2022 20:22 IST

A tusker belonging to Ramapura elephant camp in Bandipur died on Thursday evening after suffering from prolonged illness.

The elephant Ganesha (18) was marked for participation in Mysuru Dasara this year and was later considered as a standby in case there was a requirement. But, Ganesha had to be dropped as a standby elephant as he displayed extreme discomfiture and began vomiting early this month.

He was shifted to Bandipur for treatment but it proved futile. Ganesha was taken into the elephant camp on December 31, 2004 as a calf and had taken part in many combing operations. Wildlife veterinarians conducted the postmortem and buried the carcass. Though amended wildlife rules ordain that the carcasses of animals – except in case of tiger — should not be incinerated or buried, the authorities decided to bury as the animal died of illness and was under treatment.

