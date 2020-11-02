Cameras watch Manasagangotri

MYSURU

02 November 2020

750 CCTVs installed for safety and security of students and the 700-plus acre sprawling campus

The sprawling Manasagangotri campus is now under camera surveillance.

The 700-plus acre campus has been equipped with CCTVs recently and it happens to be one of the few university campuses in the State to put in place such a large network of camera scrutiny for the safety and security of students, its properties besides the campus, located in the heart of Mysuru.

“Around 750 cameras are guarding the campus. The installation was completed recently and the images retrieved from the cameras are monitored by a team at the control room set up at the Department of Computer Science,” said Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar.

He told The Hindu: “This is perhaps the largest area among the State universities coming under camera surveillance. The students’ and campus safety is the reason behind the initiative.”

With multiple television monitors, the tracking of live visuals from cameras has been made easy. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed camera installation which was actually planned for launch in March/April. The lockdown and subsequent travel restrictions delayed the supply of cameras.

The cameras with night vision had been fixed on the poles at vantage points and main campus roads and in the departments, and other properties.

At the centralised control room, dedicated staff monitor the footage. The camera surveillance is in addition to private security guards and patrol teams guarding the campus.

The university has more than 1.20 lakh UG, PG, M.Phil, and Ph.D. students studying in 63 departments and a large chunk of students are part of the Mysuru campus.

Indian and international students pursue research. Foreign students from about 63 countries are pursuing various courses and doing research on the campus.

The University, which was earlier giving free access to private vehicles round-the-clock inside, constructed large gates deploying security at key locations as the first step towards securing the campus. The gates were closed in the evening with entry only to the students and the staff.