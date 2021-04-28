Cameras are lying idle

With wedding celebrations restricted or cancelled, photographers have nothing to shoot

H.B. Lokesh, a marriage photographer, purchased a new video camera recently spending about ₹ 4.5 lakh, hoping that he would make good business during this year’s marriage season. “But three-four people have cancelled the marriage orders and I am worried about clearing the loan”, said Lokesh, who is also secretary of Hassan taluk unit of Photographers’ Association.

Last year, he had zero business as there were no marriages due to lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic. The same thing is happening again. The government has restricted the number of people participating in marriages to 50. “April-May is the marriage season. As the government had often said there would not be a lockdown, I purchased a new camera. But the government imposed lockdown again, taking away our business”, he said.

There are around 300 photographers in Hassan district facing similar problems. Even if people hold marriage as per the schedule, they would hire photographers for a limited time. “Earlier, we were asked to cover rituals held on the eve of marriage, not now. With only 50 people in the marriage, how many photos can we click? We can hardly produce half-an-hour video. Earlier, we used to provide them with a two-hour video, earning a decent income. Now the output will be low, reducing the revenue”, said Lokesh.

Choultry owners’ plight

Like photographers, flower decorators, choultry owners, cooks, helpers, cleaners are also hit. Kalyana Mantapa Malikara Sangha, an association of choultry owners in Hassan, has taken a decision not to return the advance amount to those who cancel the marriage, citing fresh guidelines. H.M. Dinesh, owner of Gomathi Kalyan Mantap and president of the association, told The Hindu, “People can come and conduct marriages, following the norms strictly. We will not return the advance deposit if they cancel the marriage”, he said.

The owners had already suffered a huge loss last year. Despite no business the owners had to clear bank instalments, borrowing private loans. “The government has allowed industries, where hundreds of people work. Many people are arranging marriages in villages and temples by inviting hundreds of people. But, there is a restriction only to have the ceremony at choultries”, he said. “Many would put choultries on sale if the restriction on marriages was continued further. If a marriage is cancelled it would hit at least 100 families of workers involved. Many helpers would lose their income. The government should offer financial assistance to those badly hit by the lockdown”, added Mr. Dinesh.

H.M.Suresh, who built a choultry recently, said, “Maintaining choultries demand a huge investment. And, we hardly get orders for 50 marriages in a year. A majority of them are in the month of April and May. For the second year, we have no business during the peak season. I don't know how to repay loans”, he said.

