Camel rally by supporters of Ramesh Jarkiholi seeking inclusion in Karnataka Cabinet

Some supporters of BJP MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi took out a camel rally in Belagavi to urge Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to induct their leader in the Karnataka Cabinet.

Members of Ramesh Jarkiholi Abhimani Balaga from Ghataprabha and Dalit Kranti Sene in Gokak rode six camels to the Rani Channamma Circle in Belagavi. A few others walked along with them.

They shouted slogans in favour of Ramesh Jarkiholi and demanded that he be made the Irrigation Minister.

BJP should recognise his contribution to the party, said Ashok Kumar Asode, Dalit Kranti Sene president.

“Every one knows that he was responsible for the BJP getting a lead of 28,000 votes in Gokak, which helped the party win the Lok Sabha by-poll in Belagavi. Ramesh Jarkiholi commands such influence that he got votes for his party even while sitting at home. But, BJP leaders have not ensured that he gets justice. Invisible forces seem to have conspired against him and forced him to resign,” he alleged.

Participants of the rally sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Asode said he would send copies of the memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah and State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.