Cambridge International announces results of March exam series

May 25, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cambridge International has announced the results of its March 2023 exam series for Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSCE) and Cambridge International AS & A Level.

The Cambridge IGCSE had a 5%, and Cambridge International AS & A Level a 12% increase with over 47,800 entries for 2022-23 compared to 45,000 entries last year. It is the largest provider of international education for 5 to 19-year-olds in India and globally.

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, First Language English and Biology were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects, while Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, and Business were the most popular subjects for Cambridge International AS & A Level.

Meanwhile, there was a 6% increase in entries for STEM subjects – with over 25,539 entries in total, showing that students in India continue to have an inclination for these subjects, said a press release.

The March series is popular with Indian students as it allows them to meet local university admission deadlines. The release of the results will allow thousands of Cambridge students across the country to apply for admission to universities and colleges in India, the US, and the UK, including the University of Cambridge.