Karnataka

Calves’ death: 10 held

Halebidu police, on Sunday, arrested 10 people on charges of transporting calves illegally and in a cruel manner. The accused were carrying the calves in a truck, which hit an electric pole near Dyavappanahalli near Halebidu, killing 18 calves, on August 20.

The arrested are Rahim, 30, Nurulla, 35, Mohammed Sultan, 45, Arif, 35, Azgar Ali, 29, Mohammed Mubarak, 26, Farhan, 29, Shabbir Ahmed, 47 of K.Hosur in Belur taluk, Jeevan, 19, and Paramesh, 52, of Gandasi in Arsikere taluk.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda had constituted special teams to probe the case and arrest thoseinvolved in the transportation of cattle.


