Call to minimise pollution

Hassan

19 August 2021 19:40 IST

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has directed the officers of KIADB and industrialists to take measures to minimise pollution in the Mandli Kallur industrial area. He held a meeting with representatives of the industrialists’ associations and officers today.

The effluents from the industries had been polluting water bodies in the industrial area. The officers of KIADB should take up the construction of drain in the area. The KIADB had also proposed the improvement of basic infrastructure facilities in the area at a cost of ₹80.6 lakhs. The proposal had been accepted by the central office of the KIADB. The DC said he would discuss bringing the industrial area under the ambit of Shivamogga City Corporation with the Minister in charge of the district.

Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L. Vaishali, Deputy Director of Industries and Commerce Ganesh and others were present at the meeting.

