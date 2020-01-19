Call to include youth outside formal education system on electoral roll

Sanjiv Kumar, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, stressed upon the need to enrol youth who have remained outside the formal education system, on the electoral roll. He was speaking at a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Saturday to review the progress of revision of electoral roll in the district.

He said that, as part of the exercise of revision of electoral roll, apart from door-to-door visits for new enrolment, awareness sessions are held at college campuses. Many youth have not enrolled for college. Officials should compare the data with Department of Public Instruction on students who have completed high school and with the Department of PU Education on those who have enrolled for PUC to identify the students and take necessary measures to enlist them on the voters’ list, he said.

Referring to the skewed sex ratio of voters in Sorab taluk where there are 970 women voters for every 1,000 male voters, he directed the officials to probe into the reason and submit a report. Cautioning that deletion of names in the voters’ list without conducting spot inspection may lead to confusion, he directed booth-level officers to personally visit houses that has names to be deleted from the list.

K.B. Sivakumar, DC, said the total population of the district is 18,49,262, of which 14,38,694 names are enrolled that meaning enrolment is at 77.29%, he said.

M.L. Vaishali, ZP CEO; Chidanand Vatare, commissioner, Shivamogga City Corporation, and G. Anuradha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, were present.