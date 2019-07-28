Call to govt. to ban tobacco cultivation

Noting that more than generating revenue, tobacco is killing humans, M.B. Biradar, District Tobacco Control Officer, admitted that anti-tobacco activists have no other option but only to spread awareness against the consumption of tobacco until the government bans the cultivation of tobacco.

“The problem is that extensive awareness programmes are launched and laws are framed to control the sale and consumption of Tobacco, but on the other hand no decision taken to ban the cultivation of tobacco. Hence it will always remain a major challenge,” he said.

Speaking at a workshop on tobacco and related laws here on Friday, he said that the State Tobacco Control Cell has been working towards spreading awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco consumption.

He claimed that over eight million people are losing their lives every year in the world owing to usage of tobacco and its products.

“Smoking is more dangerous to passive smokers as it could cause breathing problem and several other lung-related issues. Therefore, we are spreading awareness among smokers that they are not only playing with their own health but that of others,” he said.

He said that in the last one year, they have conducted seven raids and registered 148 cases and imposed ₹15,000 in fines. Stating that the government has set up tobacco cessation centres in every district government hospital to make people quit tobacco consumption, he said that the centre are offering free treatment and conselling to the addicted.