Call to convert institute into Tertiary Cancer Centre

The State government has recommended the Karnataka Cancer Therapy and Research Institute to be made into a Tertiary Cancer Care Centre and has written to the Union government in this regard while allocating ₹18 crore as its share. Chairman of the institute Basavaraj R. Patil told presspersons on Saturday that the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department had written to the Under Secretary (Cancer Desk) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the issue on June 17 mentioning about its allocation.

In the letter, the Principal Secretary has recommended for considering the institute as Tertiary Cancer Care Centre and requested the Union government to release ₹27 crore for the same.

Dr. Patil and Director of the institute Mahendra Singhi said that they were hopeful that the Union government would consider the proposal.

Mr. Singhi also said that the issue would be brought to the notice of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who had always pursued issues concerning the region at the Delhi level.

Dr. Patil said the grant would help in further upgrading the cancer care facilities and procurement of advanced equipment.