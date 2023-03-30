Call on selection of candidates will be taken by central leadership: Yediyurappa

March 30, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

As the countdown for the Karnataka Assembly elections has begun, BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday made it clear that the selection of candidates would be made solely by the party’s central leadership.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come here again to look into the issue. We can only provide suggestions, but the final decision would be taken by the central leadership,” Mr. Yediyurappa said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Winnability key

Replying to queries on some of the veteran leaders seeking the ticket for their family members as they are growing old, Mr. Yediyurappa said the central leadership would take a final call on all such issues. However, he hinted that winning ability could be the main criterion for the selection of candidates by saying that the candidates who have a “wave in their favour” would be chosen.

When asked if there is any proposal by the central leadership to impose one-family, one-ticket rule, Mr. Yediyurappa, whose two sons are in active politics, said, “We will strictly abide by whatever decision to be taken by the party central leadership.”

Tour of constituencies

Mr. Yediyurappa said soon he would undertake a tour of all the Assembly constituencies in the State along with other leaders. He also said that the BJP MPs from the State, including Rajya Sabha members, had been instructed by Mr. Shah to stay put in their constituencies and do poll work.

Seeking to downplay a recent pre-poll survey that had predicted that the Congress will get the majority, Mr. Yediyurappa said the three surveys done by the BJP had clearly indicated that the party would win about 130 seats. “I am in politics for 50 years and know the pulse of people,” he said. “These elections would see people backing the BJP like they did during the previous Lok Sabha polls when the party won 25 of the 28 seats.”

Union Ministers of State Shobha Karandlaje and Bhagwanth Khuba were present at the press conference.