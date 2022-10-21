Call legislature session to approve quota for SCs and STs: Siddaramaiah

The Hindu Bureau Gillesuguru (Raichur district)
October 21, 2022 20:55 IST

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has demanded that a legislature session be called to pass the reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as the Congress was ready to extend support.

He was addressing a joint press conference with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar en route to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Karnataka from Andhra Pradesh near Gillesuguru on Friday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said after passing it in the legislature session, the government should send it for making necessary amendments under Schedule 9 in the Constitution.

Alleging that the State has made inordinate delay in implementing the Justice (rtd.) Nagmohan Das Committee report to study and submit a detailed report on increasing reservation, he said that the committee had submitted its reports two year back. However, State government did not take any action to implement it but took a decision to increase reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7% keeping an eye on election.

Now, after increasing reservation, the total reservation has crossed more than 50% which is violation of the Supreme Court verdict. Therefore, the government should take necessary action to make amendment in the Constitution, he added.

Mr. Shivakumar criticised the State government saying that it has not at all shown concern towards SCs and STs despite the committee report on increasing reservation. “Double engines should work simultaneously but here no engine is working,“ he added.

“People’s response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra is tremendous as Rahul Gandhi is hearing the problems of the farmers during the padayatra,“ he said.

